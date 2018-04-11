Drug raid at a hair salon in Dayton

DAYTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Rhea County and Dayton law enforcement officers raided a beauty salon on Tuesday afternoon.

The executed a search warrant at Creative Cuts and Designs in downtown Dayton.

- Advertisement -

The Sheriff says officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana when they entered the shop.

They say they found about 150 grams of meth, 23 grams of marijuana and 8 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms plus $1500 in cash.

Owner Elizabeth Adkins and David Hunt were arrested on drug charges.

The Sheriff says Hunt was already out on a $80,000 bond for previous drug charges in the county.