WH Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert resigns

Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert is leaving the Trump administration, the White House announced on Tuesday.

“The President is grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

“Tom led the White House’s efforts to protect the homeland from terrorist threats, strengthen our cyber defenses, and respond to an unprecedented series of natural disasters. President Trump thanks him for his patriotic service and wishes him well.”

Bossert had been a high-profile member of the administration who appeared on television with some frequency. On Sunday, he appeared on ABC’s “This Week” to discuss the possibility of U.S. strikes against the Syria in response to this weekend’s suspected chemical weapons attack.

On the program, Bossert hinted at the possibility of military strikes against Bashar al-Assad’s government, saying that the U.S. “wouldn’t take anything off the table.”

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.