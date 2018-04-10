Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – April 10, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Couple Of Chilly Nights, Then A Big Late-Week Warmup !

Expect fair skies to continue through the morning. We will have a chilly but pleasant start with lows between 40-42.

Mostly sunny skies will return for Tuesday. Afternoon highs will settle into the lower & maybe middle 60’s. Clear and chilly Tuesday night with some scattered frost possible by Wednesday morning, with lows in the upper 30’s.

Lots of sunshine will continue for Wednesday and Thursday with a big warming trend ahead. Highs will reach the upper 60’s Wednesday and near 75 on Thursday. Continued dry and warm for Friday with highs near 80.

Showers and storms will move back in for the weekend from the West with another sharp cool down by the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:17am & 8:09pm.

Typical Highs & Lows: 71 & 47.