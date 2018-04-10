Truck wreck scatters stoves in Dade County

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A truck wreck overnight spilled hundreds of stoves along a highway near Trenton.

The tractor trailer over corrected in a curve and ended up in a ditch.

- Advertisement -

Now in the daylight, crews are working to remove hundreds of stoves that fell in a ditch when a tractor-trailer missed a curve.

Many of the stoves are now broken and not easy to box up again.

“ he didn’t swing out far enough and got his truck far enough to the edge of the pavement and never could re-correct it to get it back on the road so it just sucked him back in the hole there and blowed out the side of the trailer and left everything there stacked up for us.”

The cleanup should take all day.