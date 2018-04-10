Sunday alcohol sales half way home in Tennessee Legislature

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The Tennessee House of Representatives approved the Sunday sale of alcoholic beverages in retail stores.

The bill passed 55 to 35.

- Advertisement -

Here is what’s in the bill:

• It allows retail liquor stores the option of being open seven days a week upon enactment.

• Retail food stores can begin selling wine seven days a week beginning January 1, 2019.

Related Article: Haslam to sign rural broadband bill in West Tennessee

• It allows wine and spirits to be sold on holidays such as New Year’s Day, Independence Day, etc., which currently is not permitted.

Sponsor Gerald McCormick of Chattanooga says the bill clears up inconsistencies in Tennessee law.

For example, you can buy beer in grocery stores any day of the week, but not anything in a liquor store.

Also, the old blue law doesn’t affect restaurants, sporting events, hotels and a host of other institutions, including distilleries.

Just liquor stores.

The bill sets consistent hours for the sale of wine and spirits from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Now the bill goes to the Senate, which should take it up on Wednesday.