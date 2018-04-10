McLemore resort on Lookout Mountain will be a Hilton

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Georgia (WDEF) – The proposed McLemore resort and hotel on Lookout Mountain will carry the name Hilton.

That announcement came this morning as Walker county leaders heard more about that project from its developer.

- Advertisement -

Designed as a mountaintop haven for guests looking for weekend getaways, or weekday corporate events, the McLemore Resort is still just a vision for developer Duane Horton. Right now it’s the Canyon Ridge Golf club and 800 undeveloped acres.

Horton described his plan to the Walker County development authority.

“This effort started many years ago, but it really picked up steam about a year ago. Since then we’ve secured commitments, from the county with the support that they would give us once we reached certain hurdles. We’ve now worked through the community in stabilizing the existing project up there, so the opportunity to be able to share now, everything that we’ve accomplished over the last year. ”

But the big news was that Horton and the Hilton group will now work together on that project.

It will be an upscale hotel, conference center and spa, set to join Curio Collection by Hilton in 2020.

There will be over 10,000 square feet of conference space within the 800-acre mountaintop space.

Walker county commissioner Shannon Whitfield was excited about the proejct.

“I feel very confident this project will happen..they are committed for the long haul for this project. This is something that’s going to be a great asset to Walker county.”

Work on the updated golf course beings in May, and the entire 150-million dollars project is set to open in 2020.

Commissioner Whitfield adds “this is really going to have a positive impact for our citizens because it’s going to bring people in from the outside community that’s coming and staying in the rooms, and uh, participating in activities at the conference center.”