Live blog: Mark Zuckerberg testifies to Senate committees

Thune: “It’s time for Congress to exercise some oversight”

Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota, says its time for Congress to step in and “exercise some oversight” on the issue of data privacy as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify on Capitol Hill on the protection of its users’ data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

While lawmakers are just asking how Facebook allowed for political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica to obtain data on as many as 87 million users, some politicians are now questioning if regulations should be in place to prevent similar cases of data harvesting from ever happening again.

“We’ll determine after we do that whether or not there are steps that need to be taken in the form of regulation or legislation going forward, but right now we want to get the answers and we think Facebook needs to be accountable, transparent and I’m glad Mr. Zuckerberg is appearing today,” Thune told “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday.