Live blog: Mark Zuckerberg testifies to Senate committees

Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to appear before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees on today. Tomorrow, he will testify in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The hearings will focus on the use of and protection of Facebook user data.
The public grilling, coming in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, could be a turning point for the social media behemoth and its young founder, which has largely avoided government regulation in its 15-year existence.
Thune: “It’s time for Congress to exercise some oversight”
Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota, says its time for Congress to step in and “exercise some oversight” on the issue of data privacy as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify on Capitol Hill on the protection of its users’ data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
While lawmakers are just asking how Facebook allowed for political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica to obtain data on as many as 87 million users, some politicians are now questioning if regulations should be in place to prevent similar cases of data harvesting from ever happening again.
“We’ll determine after we do that whether or not there are steps that need to be taken in the form of regulation or legislation going forward, but right now we want to get the answers and we think Facebook needs to be accountable, transparent and I’m glad Mr. Zuckerberg is appearing today,” Thune told “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday.
CBS News poll: Americans not pleased with Facebook response
Americans say they were not surprised to learn that outside companies were accessing personal data of Facebook users, but they think Facebook’s response so far has been unacceptable and believe the company could be doing more, according to a new CBS News poll.
Americans voice concern over the matter, but fewer than half say it concerns them a great deal. Most do call for more government regulation of social media and tech companies in an effort to keep their data private.
Prepared testimony released
On Monday, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce posted Zuckerberg’s prepared testimony, in which the 33-year-old billionaire said his company needed to do more to protect the privacy of its users.
“We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake,” Zuckerberg said in the testimony. “It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook. I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.”
