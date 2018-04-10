UPDATE: A grand jury has indicted Hamilton County Commissioner Tim Boyd

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has been notified that Hamilton County Commissioner Tim Boyd has made arrangements through his attorney to turn himself in to jail personnel at a time to be determined.

A Hamilton County grand jury has indicted Commissioner Boyd on at least one criminal charge.

Authorities say the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Division received the indictment early this morning from the grand jury in response to a T.B.I. investigation involving the commissioner.

The charge is believed to be related to his most recent campaign.

More information will come out once Boyd has been served the indictment.

Stay with News 12 as we work to get more information on this developing story.