Facebook's stock subdued before Senate hearing

Ahead of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s congressional testimony, the company’s stock remains at a low not seen since July 2017.

Facebook (FB) closed at $185.02 a share on March 16, the Friday before revelations about Cambridge Analytica and the misuse of data.

The price started dropping on Monday and continued to fall over the following week.

A week later, on Monday, March 26, the FTC announced it was investigating whether Facebook violated an earlier settlement. The following day, Facebook’s stock bottomed out at $152.20.

Shares have slowly climbed back to about $160, down about 14 percent since the scandal broke. That represents some $60 billion in market value.

Wall Street is likely watching how well Zuckerberg performs in front of two Senate committees.

“Zuckerberg is actually testifying before more senators than a nominee to the Supreme Court would,” said Marc Rotenberg, president and executive director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center, which is critical of Facebook’s data collection.

If Congress indicates an appetite for increased regulation of companies’ access to personal data—as a number of senators have begun to do— that’s a risk for Facebook shares.

For now, its business model appears relatively safe, said analysts for UBS in a research note Monday.

“While there has been a movement to ‘delete Facebook’ (#DeleteFacebook), early app usage and rankings data suggests that there has been no (lasting) impact on any of the metrics,” UBS wrote, predicting that stricter U.S. privacy laws were “unlikely over the near to medium term.” UBS projects that Facebook’s ad revenues would continue to grow at a compounded growth rate of 20 percent a year—a prediction unaffected by the current scandal.