Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets lawmakers today

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will appear before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees today. He will testify at the House Energy and Commerce Committee tomorrow. Both hearings will focus on the use and protection of Facebook user data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Read Zuckerberg’s testimony prepared and published ahead of today’s hearing.

Zuckerberg met with some lawmakers Monday, including Florida Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson, on Capitol Hill. The meetings came ahead of his testimony in the Senate and House on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

How to watch Mark Zuckerberg’s Senate testimony Tuesday

What: Senate Judiciary Committee and Commerce Committee joint hearing

Subject: Facebook user data breach

Who: Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO

Date: Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

How to watch Mark Zuckerberg’s House testimony Wednesday

What: House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing

Subject: Facebook user data breach

Who: Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2018

Time: 10 a.m. ET

Online stream: Watch live on CBSN

The social media giant has been trying to contain the damage from a privacy scandal over its data collection following allegations that the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained data on about 87 million Facebook users to try to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential elections. Facebook has since outlined a plan to restrict user data access.

On Friday, Facebook announced that political and issue advertisers would have to be verified, a process that will mean they’ll have to confirm their identity and location before running political or issue ads.

Facebook came under fire in the wake of the 2016 election for running ads, later linked to the Russian-based Internet Research Agency, that sought to exploit divisive political and social issues in the United States. In November, Facebook turned over dozens of the ads to Congressional investigators, and it says it has purged hundreds of “inauthentic” accounts and pages linked to Russian trolls from the site.

CBS News’ Alan He and Walt Cronkite contributed to this report.