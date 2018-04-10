Dalton State Golf Team Wins Inaugural Roadrunner Classic

Rocky Face, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Dalton State golf team won the inaugural Roadrunner Classic on Tuesday at the Farm Golf Club in Rocky Face. The Roadrunners carried a 17-shot lead into the final round, and they won by 17 shots, although the scoring was much more difficult on Tuesday. Dalton State finished at nine over par. Keiser University was second at 26-over-par.

Dalton State’s S.M. Lee was the individual leader heading into Tuesday at 9-under-par. He fired a one-over 73 and still won the individual crown by four shots over Andrew Williamson of Wayland Baptist. Lee finished at -8, while Williamson finished at -4. They were the only two golfers under par for the 54-hole event. Dalton State’s P.J. Shields was third at even par.