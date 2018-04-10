Bills guard Richie Incognito texts The AP he's 'done'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito texts The Associated Press he’s “done,” amid reports he is considering retirement after 11 NFL seasons.

Incognito followed up the text on Tuesday with a laughing-face emoji and did not respond to further questions seeking clarification.

The text came shortly after SportsIllustrated.com reported Incognito was “strongly considering retiring,” but would consider returning for one more season at the right price.

The Buffalo News quoted Incognito as saying, “I’m done. That’s it.” Incognito added he is experiencing liver and kidney problems and is being affected by stress.

The Bills did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The development comes a few weeks after Incognito fired his agent by posting a note on Twitter. The decision came after Incognito accepted a pay cut by restructuring the final year of his contract.

