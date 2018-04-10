6 charges in 2 year meth investigation in Carolina Mountains

MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – Cherokee County Sheriff Derrick Palmer announced federal indictments against six people in a meth distribution case.

He says Cherokee County Narcotics detectives have been on the case since early 2016.

- Advertisement -

They were trying to link a distribution ring from the Metro Atlanta area into the mountains.

They invested many hours into surveillance, undercover purchases of Methamphetamine, multiple interviews and traffic stops and seizures. resulting in multiple seizures of Methamphetamine.

They determined the contact for the meth was an inmate in the Georgia corrections system.

Related Article: 2 Cherokee County men facing drug charges

So they worked with the GBI, FBI, DEA and the US Attorney’s Office.

As a result, they got six federal indictments for Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine and for the Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine for the following persons:

Glen McTaggart (confined Georgia Prison)

Dale Hamilton Dutto (confined Georgia Prison)

Isaac Daniel Hughes (not yet arrested)

Carla Blair Lloyd (currently being held)

Candice Brooke Cole (currently being held)

James Donald Taylor (currently being held)

Sheriff Derrick Palmer stated “Again, these investigations are completed over night. This is a push in the right direction as we continue our war against drugs!”