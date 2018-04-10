2 students charged in Cleveland High threat

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police have charged two students with making the threats against Cleveland High School on Monday.

The two female juveniles were charged with False Report.

Police say they are both students at the school.

Investigators say the point of the threat was to disrupt daily activities at Cleveland High.

The department says that “Posting and/or disseminating material that causes fear of possible harm is considered a threat.”

And they thank parents and students who reported the post on social media.

“We take every report seriously and encourage citizens to contact law enforcement when made aware of incidences such as these.”