Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – April 9, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Monday Morning Sprinkles, But A Great Week Ahead !



Clouds will remain throughout this Monday morning. making lows Monday not as cold – lows will be in the low & mid 40’s.

- Advertisement -

Mostly cloudy early Monday with a few morning sprinkles or showers possible. Afternoon highs into the mid 60s, with some degree of sunshine returning.

Monday night: Mainly clear but not as cold. Lows drop in to the mid 40’s.

Tomorrow: Sunshine returning for Tuesday, and temperatures will continue to climb into the mid & upper 60s.

Mostly sunny skies continue for Wednesday, Thursday, and even into Friday with temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 70s late week.

Next rain chance arrives this upcoming weekend.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:17am & 8:09pm.

Typical Highs & Lows: 71 & 44.