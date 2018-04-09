Police investigate threats at Cleveland High

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Police Department are informing the public about a threat at Cleveland High School.

They say threats were made to disrupt the daily activities at the school.

Investigators say they have responded to a residence concerning the threats and will charge a suspect.

In a statement, the department says “Cleveland Police Department School Resource Officers Brian Montgomery and Travis Graig are fully aware of the threats made and are working alongside investigators to ensure the safety of the school and students.”