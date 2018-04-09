Lookouts Beat Birmingham 5-2 in Series Finale

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) After scoring a total of just two runs in their last two games, the Chattanooga Lookouts broke out of their offensive stalemate on Monday night, beating Birmingham 5-2.

The Lookouts got two runs in the bottom of the first, including an RBI single from Brent Rooker. Chattanooga added another run in the second, and they got two more in the third, including an RBI single from Zander Wiel.

Lookouts starter Kohl Stewart went 5 innings striking out nine to get the victory. Chattanooga pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts on the evening.