Live: White House briefing April 9, 2018

CBS News April 9, 2018, 2:42 PM
How to watch today’s White House press briefing live:
- Date: Monday, April 9, 2018
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Potential briefing topics:
- Syria: In a Cabinet meeting Monday morning, President Trump said he would come to a conclusion in the next 24-48 hours regarding the United States’ response to the suspected chemical attacks in Syria over the weekend. Separately, Secretary of Defense James Mattis said he doesn’t “rule out anything” in the possibility of action against Syrian President Bashar Assad;
- Trade wars: In regards to the potential trade war between China and the United States, Mr. Trump tweeted that the tariff rates on car sales between the two nations are unfair, calling the practice “STUPID TRADE.” The Trump administration recently imposed $50 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese goods, which caused China to respond with its own $50 billion in tariffs on U.S. products;
- North Korea: The United States has confirmed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is willing to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula during the potential talks between the United States and North Korea, which are supposed to occur in May or June of this year but are not yet officially scheduled;
- Zuckerberg on the Hill: Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is on Capitol Hill Monday and Tuesday to address, among other things, the Cambridge Analytica data breach that exposed the user data of 87 million Facebook users.
