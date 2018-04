CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Students from several Hamilton County schools built, and raced electric cars.

It was all part of the inaugural Chattanooga Green Prix.

Students at Dalewood Middle School won their race, and now get the chance to compete in Hunstville, Alabama.

It’s a lesson in Green Science, and teamwork.

News 12’s David Moore has another example of What’s Right With Our Schools.