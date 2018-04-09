Google officially breaks ground in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Ala. (WDEF) — Google executives joined with top Alabama elected officials in Bridgeport Monday to officially break ground on the new $600 million data center. The plant is set to become Google’s 14th data center in the world.

When you “Google” Bridgeport, Alabama, not much comes up. But now, Google will be at the top of the search, as the multi-billion dollar company builds its newest data center in the town of just 23-hundred people.

“It’s a great day for the state of Alabama!” Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said.

The data center will utilize the old Widows Creek power plant to help power the new center.

“Bridgeport is just the perfect balance of land, power, water and a great community for the workforce,” said Brenda Standridge, Google’s Alabama project manager.

Google plans to have the plant up and running by early next year, employing as many as 100 people.

Governor Ivey highlights Alabama’s business-friendly policies as a strong draw for the corporation.

“For them to locate here in Alabama, sends a strong sign to companies around the world that there’s something special about doing business in Alabama, that our work force is second to none, and that the state has leadership that is committed to helping businesses be successful,” the governor said.

Crews have already begun construction, and Bridgeport Mayor David Hughes says the town is already seeing an economic boom.

“Just glad Google’s here and we’re going to love ’em to death!” said Mayor Hughes.

Even more good news for Bridgeport citizens, Google granted Jackson Co. Schools $100,000 to boost their stem programs. They want Jackson County students to stay right here and work for them at this new data center.