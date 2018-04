Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will continue the one and done tradition at Kentucky. The former Hamilton Heights basketball star has announced he’s turning pro after his freshman season with the Wildcats. Gilgeous-Alexander did not arrive in Lexington with many accolades, but he turned into their most productive player. His 6’6 size for a point guard is also ideal, especially his seven-foot wing span. According to ESPN, no point guard in the NBA has a wing span more than 6’11.