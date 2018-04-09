Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to meet lawmakers today

CBS News’ Alan He confirms Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be meeting with some lawmakers on Capitol Hill Monday, ahead of his testimony in the Senate and House on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Zuckerberg is scheduled to appear before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees on April 10, and the next day, he’ll testify at the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The hearings will focus on the use of and protection of Facebook user data.

The social media giant has been trying to contain the damage from a privacy scandal over its data collection following allegations that the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained data on about 87 million Facebook users to try to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

On Friday, Facebook announced that political and issue advertisers would have to be verified, a process that will mean they’ll have to confirm their identity and location before running political or issue ads.

Facebook came under fire in the wake of the 2016 election for running ads, later linked to the Russian-based Internet Research Agency (IRA), that sought to exploit divisive political and social issues in the United States. In November, Facebook turned over dozens of the ads to Congressional investigators, and it says it has purged hundreds of “inauthentic” accounts and pages linked to Russian trolls from the site.