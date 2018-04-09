Congressmen say end is now in sight for Chickamauga Lock project

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The aging Chickamauga lock now has funding to continue work on the new replacement lock.

Congressmen Chuck Fleischmann and Scott DesJarlais took a tour this morning.

Along with staff from the Corps of Engineers, the two lawmakers got a close up look at the work which has been underway for almost 10 years.

The current lock was built in 1940 and is raising concerns that it may fail. That could put thousands of heavy trucks on the interstates.

Funding for that project has been sporadic over the past few years.

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann says “The most recent bill that we passed in congress funds the lock this year. The new lock will get 78 million dollars, next year, over 99 million dollars, construction is tremendous, this is going to be a great project for the people of Tennessee and the people of our nation.”

The total cost is expected to be 870 million dollars,with an estimated completion date of 2024.