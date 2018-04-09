Cardi B reveals she’s pregnant on “SNL”

- Advertisement -

NEW YORK — Rapper Cardi B made quite the debut on “Saturday Night Live.” She revealed during her “SNL” performance that she’s pregnant. The rapper is having a big week; she just dropped her album “Invasion of Privacy” on Friday.

The 25-year-old Grammy-nominated artist wore a fitted white dress showing off her bump.

It’s been long speculated that Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, was expecting. Her fiance is 26-year-old rapper Offset, of the hip-hop group Migos.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, posted an Instagram photo of the two with a caption reading: “Thank you for all of your support. We feel so blessed.” The couple has been engaged since October.

The couple were rocked by rumors of infidelity last year, but Cardi B addressed the issue during an interview with Cosmopolitan in February.

“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem,'” Cardi told Cosmopolitan. “I don’t have low self-esteem … I want to work out my s**t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why.”

“I’m not your property. This is my life,” she said. “I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision … It’s not right, what he f**king did, but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel.”

Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy” is set for a No. 1 Billboard debut.

The record comes 10 months after her smash hit “Bodak Yellow.” She performed that, “Bartier Cardi” and “Be Careful” on Saturday night.