Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – April 8, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Temperatures on the rebound.



More sunshine through the middle part of the day will allow temperatures to rebound into the upper 50s to near 60. We will see more clouds move back in for the afternoon.

Clouds will remain overnight Sunday into Monday morning making morning lows Monday not as cold – lows will be in the low 40s.

Mostly cloudy Monday with a few isolated showers possible. Afternoon highs into the mid 60s.

Sunshine returns Tuesday and temperatures will continue to climb – into the upper 60s.

Mostly sunny skies continue for Wednesday, Thursday, and even into Friday with temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 70s late week.

Next rain chance arrives next weekend.