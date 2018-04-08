Police search for man accused of killing 3 with assault rifle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS NEWS) — Police have named a 22-year-old suspect and charged him in an arrest warrant with using an assault rifle to fatally shoot three people on an adult-themed charter bus in Rockford, Illinois. The Rockford Police Department said Raheem D. King was still at large Sunday in the shooting on the private “Distinguished Gentleman” bus early Saturday.

Police said King should be considered armed and dangerous. They said he was a passenger on the bus when he opened fire. He is charged in the warrant with first-degree murder and will be held without bail when he is arrested.

Keeley Van Horn said she’s only lived on Rockford’s west side for a month and she’s already witnessed a lot of crime.

“I don’t travel anywhere alone and that’s always been my thing living in Rockford,” she told CBS affiliate WIFR.

Authorities haven’t named the three adult victims. The Winnebago County Coroner’s also didn’t immediately say how many times each victim was shot.