First responders improve their life-saving skills at Advanced Extrication class

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — More than 50 first responders from 16 different departments throughout the tri-state area spent their weekend working on their life-saving skills.

A Southeast Tennessee Advanced Extrication class was held over the past two days in Chattanooga.

This wasn’t a sit in a room and listen kind of class.

Today, there were 9 different stations created to resemble real-life scenarios of vehicle crashes or accidents.

The students had to remove a maniquinne from each challenging scenario.

This training gave firefighters the hands-on experience to help them navigate a real situation in the future.

Red Bank Fire Lt. Eddie Iles says, “We try to make this just as realistic as possible so that way they can go back and if they was to see this in real life then they can say hey, you know, we’ve done this in training. It worked in training lets give this a try here.”

Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman adds, “This just adds more tools to their tool box so to speak and gives them a little more practice and a little more efficiency with tool time.”

This is the second year this class has been held.

If the demand is there, they’ll hold another one next year.