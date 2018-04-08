UPDATE: East Ridge Double Homicide, Suspect at Large

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — East Ridge Police continue to provide updates on the search for the suspect, Casey Lawhorn, in Sunday morning’s double homicide.

East Ridge Police say they are aware of a post made to the suspect’s personal Facebook page in which he gives an account of this morning’s events and claims to be broken down somewhere on I-59 in Mississippi.

Police say there are contacting agencies in that region to gain more information.

East Ridge Police will continue to provide updates as the investigation continues.

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — East Ridge Police have released more information on the double homicide this morning.

Police say victims are the suspect’s mother, Vi Lawhorn, and a friend.

East Ridge Police also say the suspected murderer, Casey Lawhorn, has fled the state possibly headed southwest through Georgia.

According to police, Lawhorn is driving a 2002 Ford Taurus, gold in color, with Tennessee tag number W0327L.

East Ridge, TN (WDEF) – UPDATED (2:07 p.m. ET): Suspect is no longer believed to be in Dade County.

According to the Dade County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was seen at a gas station getting gas in Dade County that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle. That happened at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Authorities say there is no evidence to suggest that the suspect was or is still in Dade County after possibly being seen at the gas station.

It is believed that the suspect continued further south and did not stay in Dade County.

Original Story:

East Ridge Police officers were dispatched to an address on John Ross Road after being notified of a possible double homicide and a suicidal suspect.

Upon forcing entry into the residence, two deceased subjects were located inside suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the head.

The alleged suspect is Casey Lawhorn, a white male, 23 years old, 5’5”, 108 lbs. He left the area prior to police arrival. The suspect called into dispatch and advising them of the situation.

Lawhorn is reportedly driving a 2002 Ford Taurus, gold in color, with Tennessee tag number W0327L. He is believed to be somewhere in Dade County, Georgia.

Anyone seeing the suspect or the vehicle should notify police immediately. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.