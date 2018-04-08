CPD: One man dead in Interstate 24 crash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police have released information on the fatal crash on Interstate 24 Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. near the Belvoir Avenue exit.

All lanes of I-24 have now been cleared and are open. https://t.co/TG24eGukhF — Lt. Austin Garrett (@LtAustinGarrett) April 8, 2018

According to Chattanooga Police, 59-year-old Kenneth Allen was driving a Peterbilt Tractor westbound in the middle lane and 23-year-old Ladarius Watson was driving a Dodge Avenger also in the middle lane.

Police say Watson’s Avenger struck the back the tractor-trailer which caused the Avenger to spin to the right and eventually come to rest on the right shoulder.

According to police, Allen told investigators he felt the impact and stopped his vehicle a short distance down the road.

Chattanooga Police say Watson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates speed and alcohol are factors in Watson causing the crash.

Chattanooga Police Traffic Division continue to investigate the crash.

Interstate 24 westbound was shutdown early this morning while police investigated; it has since reopened.