CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Two local couples are joining forces to take people behind the scenes of some local breweries.

Travis and Stacy Miller and Mike and Angela Ballard are launching Chattabrew Tours.

This brew bus will take folks to visit three different breweries over four hours to learn what goes on behind the scenes of breweries.

You can already book a tour online.

More information is available at chattabrewtour.com.