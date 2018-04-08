Barons sweep Lookouts in Sunday doubleheader

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Lookouts treated fans to a doubleheader Sunday to make up for Friday’s rain-out. In game one, the Barons of Birmingham brought two runners in at the top of the first and added two more in the sixth. Lookouts had four hits, but were unable to score off any of them. They lost game one 4-0.

More of the same in game two. Chattanooga recorded five hits with two runs, capitalizing on some Baron errors. But Birmingham ran up the scoreboard with four runs by the fifth, an insurmountable feat for the Chattanooga team. Game two finished with a 4-2 score.

Lookouts host the Barons for the final game of the five-game series Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15.