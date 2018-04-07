Woman found sleeping inside a bank arrested for burglary

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) — A woman was arrested after being found sleeping inside a bank, authorities say.

Zeknovia Charles is charged with burglary of a business.

- Advertisement -

According to a court document obtained News 12, a security gaurd for the First Tennessee Bank on Market Street found the woman sleeping in the bank.

Court documents also say Charles was found with multiple keys belonging to the bank along with multiple IDs and credit cards.

She was arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Jail.