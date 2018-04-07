Weather Update: Saturday Evening’s Forecast – April 7, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Feeling more like winter than spring.



Temperatures falling into the lower 40s by the late afternoon.

Staying breezy and cooler through the day on Saturday with a fair number of clouds around and a few spotty showers.

Clearing later Saturday will make for a cold start to Sunday. Morning lows in the low 30s. But a better looking afternoon with mainly sunny skies and temperatures around 60°.

Clouds return Sunday night ahead of another rain chance Monday. And another drop in temperatures on Tuesday. Then, it looks like we could see a couple days in a row of drier weather with more spring-like temperatures on the way by the end of next week.