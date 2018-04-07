Volunteers help Tent City residents relocate

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Several homeless people living in what’s known as “Tent City” in Chattanooga are having to find somewhere to go.

The city has said that the land Tent City sits on is contaminated, and people living on the land have through the weekend to leave.

There are around 150 tents in Tent City, which is located on east 11th street.

Volunteers were out on the site today helping folks take down their tents and find a place to go.

“Some of them are going to relocate other places. They’re filling out housing applications and hope that many of them get housed. While they’re waiting for the housing applications they can stay at the community kitchen. It’s going to open up as a shelter. And then at the end of 15 days, if they don’t have housing, then we’ll find other locations for them,” says Heather Kwon, Relevant Hope Volunteer Coordinator.

If you would like to help the folks at tent city with their move you can show up at the site.

Volunteers are planning to be out there tomorrow.