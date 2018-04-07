Trump Tower fire: Fire breaks out on 50th floor, FDNY says

New York City firefigthers on Saturday are battling a fire on the 50th floor of Trump Tower, the fire department tweeted. The FDNY said at 7 p.m. that it was a four-alarm fire. They remained on the scene.

The FDNY tweeted that a civilian is being treated for a serious injury. The FDNY told WCBS Radio that four firefighters suffered minor injuries.

CHARLES REGN

President Trump tweeted at 6:43 p.m. that the fire had been extinguished.

Mr. Trump’s son Eric, who lives in the nearby Trump Parc building, tweeted that the fire had been extinguished. He also thanked the fire department.

Trump Tower, which opened in 1983, is located on 5th Ave. and 57th St. in New York City. Before moving to the White House, Mr. Trump, the first lady and Barron Trump lived in the triplex penthouse apartment, which occupies sections of floors 66-68, according to Forbes.

There was a fire at Trump Tower in January Two people suffered minor injuries in that fire, CBS New York reports.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.