Shohei Ohtani homers in 3rd straight game for Angels



AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has homered in his third straight game for the Los Angeles Angels, launching a drive estimated at 449 feet.

- Advertisement -

The two-way newcomer from Japan connected Friday night for a solo home run in the second inning against Oakland’s Daniel Gossett. The ball landed in the rocks beyond the center field wall and was measured with a 112.3 mph exit velocity according to Statcast, the hardest-hit and longest of Ohtani’s three major league homers.

The homer lifted Ohtani to 6 for 11 (.545) with six RBIs at home. The 23-year-old is scheduled to pitch against Oakland on Sunday in his first home start, making it uncertain if he will get a chance to extend his homer streak to four games on Saturday.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball