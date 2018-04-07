Sensitive documents shredded, unwanted medications collected at Shred-it Event

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Our bi-annual Shred-it event at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s annex is proving to be another success today.

News 12 partners with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and AARP to provide this free event.

The cars kept on coming down the line as folks brought papers and medications to dispose.

Unwanted identity sensitive documents from checks to receipts were shredded right on site.

The sheriff’s office was also taking in any expired or unwanted medications to then dispose properly.

AARP Tennessee was also on hand with free coffee for folks to enjoy with one of the deputies.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond says events like these are important because it gives the public a safe way to get rid old documents.

“People are concerned about their social security numbers or just paper work with information that can be leaked out. A lot of folks have so much, they don’t know how to get rid of it. They know they have to have burn permits, a lot of times, out in their yard. They don’t want to put it in the garbage. So some of them just save it up. We have some cars come in here with 6, 7, 8 boxes full of things. This is a way we can help them. We dispose of it. The shredding company trucks in here,” the Sheriff said.

Before the event had even ended, around 20,000 pounds of paper had been shredded and around 100 pounds of medication taken in safely off the street.