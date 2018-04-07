Michigan will end Flint’s free bottled water program

(CNN)- As Michigan ends a free bottled water program in Flint claiming the water quality has been restored, some residents don’t believe it’s safe to drink or use yet.

Testing has showed the levels of lead in the city’s water are below the federal limit and the water’s quality is “well within the standards,” Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder announced Friday.

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, a pediatrician who was among the first who noticed rising levels of blood lead levels in Flint’s children, provoking the governor to acknowledge the crisis, was disappointed with Friday’s decision.

“This is wrong. Until all lead pipes are replaced, state should make available bottled water and filters to Flint residents,” she tweeted.

The free bottled water program was part of a $450 million state and federal aid package. The state had been handing out bottled water and filters at several distribution points across the city and will stop once the current supply runs out.