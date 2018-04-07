Ivey talks successes, controversies of first year in office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is marking the first year of her administration after suddenly being thrust into office by the resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley.

She tells The Associated Press that a court order to improve mental health care in state prisons was one of the biggest challenges in the first year.

Ivey cites eradicating a “dark cloud” from state government and improvements in the state economy – although she acknowledges she can’t measure how much her administration had to do with it – as her biggest accomplishments.

The Republican governor said she voted for Roy Moore although she found sexual misconduct allegations against him “somewhat credible” but noted that Moore continued to deny them.

