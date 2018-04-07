Franco, Altherr hit slams and Phillies rout Marlins 20-1



AP Photo/Michael Perez

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Maikel Franco and Aaron Altherr each hit a grand slam, Carlos Santana and Jorge Alfaro also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies routed the Miami Marlins 20-1 Saturday night.

Vince Velasquez (1-1) allowed one run and four hits, striking out six in six innings.

Franco finished with six RBIs after just missing another homer when his two-run double hit high off the left-center field wall. He has driven in 10 runs in the past two games.

Santana’s shot to deep right field was his 1,000th career hit.

Marlins left-hander Dillon Peters (1-1) gave up nine runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings. Miami catcher Bryan Holaday tossed a perfect eighth, fanning cleanup hitter Rhys Hoskins on a 62 mph pitch to end the inning and earn smiles from teammates in the dugout.

Franco’s homer in the first made it 5-1. Altherr’s drive in the third extended the lead to 9-1. He was 1 for 19 this season before putting one in the seats in left.

The Phillies had not hit two slams in one game since Ryan Howard and Raul Ibanez connected against Washington on April 27, 2009.

Santana’s blast highlighted an eight-run fourth inning off Jacob Turner.

Even Velasquez had two of Philadelphia’s 20 hits. The Phillies have won two in a row after dropping four of their first five.

Miami has lost four in a row.

ANALYZE THIS

Outfielder Nick Williams had a conversation with manager Gabe Kapler after making critical comments following the home opener Thursday. Williams, who hit .288 with 12 homers and 55 RBIs in 83 games as a rookie, was frustrated after not starting four of the first six games.

“I guess the computers are making the lineup, I don’t know,” Williams said, referring to Kapler’s fondness for analytics.

“He’s a terrific athlete,” Kapler said. “We want our players to want to play every day.”

Williams said his comments were a joke.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: C J.T. Realmuto is making progress from a bone bruise in his lower back, according to manager Don Mattingly said. Realmuto is rehabbing in Florida and could return later this month.

Phillies: RHP Pat Neshek said he feels better after receiving a cortisone shot on Friday. Neshek began the season on the DL because of a shoulder injury and expects to return in a month.

UP NEXT

RHP Jake Arrieta, the 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner, makes his debut with the Phillies on Sunday after signing a $75 million, three-year deal in free agency. RHP Trevor Richards (0-1, 10.38 ERA) makes his second career start for the Marlins.

