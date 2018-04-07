Fire at Trump Tower leaves 1 dead, 4 injured, says FDNY

(CNN)- One person was killed and four firefighters were injured in a four-alarm fire at Trump Tower on Saturday, according to the New York City Fire Department.

The person who died was a resident of the building’s 50th floor who had been taken to the hospital in critical condition, department spokeswoman Angelica Conroy told CNN.

The fire was contained to the 50th floor of the tower, located on Fifth Avenue in New York.

The four firefighters injured had non-life threatening injuries, Conroy said.

No members of the Trump family were at the tower during the fire, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. President Donald Trump tweeted before the news of the death that the fire was out and “very confined” in the “well built building” and congratulated the firefighters.