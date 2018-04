Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today announced that the nomination hearing to consider Mike Pompeo to be Secretary of State will occur on April 12th at 10:00am ET.

The hearing will take place in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, 419.

The hearing will be webcast live here.

