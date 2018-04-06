Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – April 6, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Unsettled Weather For The 1st Part Of The Weekend.



Some clouds around for the morning, but no rain expected until the afternoon. Temperatures dropping into the low to mid 40s for Friday morning, so it won’t be nearly as chilly.

More clouds move in, especially Friday afternoon, and temperatures will be climbing into the mid 60s. Then rain showers push in from the west by the late afternoon and evening with the next cold front. Exoect half an inch to an inch of rain by the time the rain ends early Saturday morning.

Saturday Afternoon: It’ll stay breezy and cooler through the day on Saturday with a fair number of clouds around through mid-day. Temps will begin falling from the low 50’s throughout the afternoon. It’ll be kind of a raw, chilly sort of day.

Clearing later Saturday night will make for a cold start to Sunday. Morning lows in the low 30s, but a better looking afternoon with mainly sunny skies and temperatures around 60°.

Another rain chance Monday; another drop in temperatures on Tuesday. Then, it looks like we could see a couple days in a row of drier weather with more spring-like temperatures on the way by the end of next week.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:21am & 8:06pm

Normal highs & lows: 70 & 45.