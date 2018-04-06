UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York City



AP Photo/Kathy Willens

NEW YORK (AP) — Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights from UFC’s biggest card of the year.

Video footage appears to show the promotion’s most bankable star throwing a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a Thursday news conference for UFC 223 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The New York Police Department says McGregor was charged and awaiting a court appearance Friday, facing three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief. It was not immediately known if McGregor has an attorney.

Video showed McGregor with a group of people causing chaos Thursday as they took an elevator to the loading dock at Barclays Center. He can be seen tossing trash cans and being prevented from throwing a barricade at a bus during his unannounced New York appearance.