TN bill requires schools to report use of corporal punishment to state

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Corporal punishment in schools may not be what it used to be and in some instances might not be at all.

“When there was more corporal punishment, classrooms were a whole lot better behaved and since they have taken it away and these students are no longer, they’re not fearful. They’re not fearful of anyone. They have no respect for authority. They have no respect for anything anymore,” Hamilton County Schools District 1 School Board Member Rhonda Thurman said.

Corporal punishment is allowed in schools in Tennessee.

According to a state report released last month, 109 districts still allow this kind of discipline.

The report also showed that disabled students were getting disciplined at a higher rate than other kids.

Though the Superintendent has discussed phasing it out, Hamilton County Schools allows corporal punishment.

Currently, it’s up to a schools’ principal to determine if that discipline will be used.

“Each situation must be documented. The disciplinary fraction must be documented and each situation involving corporal punishment must be witnesses by another certified member of the faculty at that particular school,” Hamilton County Education Association President Dan Liner said.

Schools could soon have to start reporting their use of corporal punishment to the state.

The proposed bill would require the reporting of details like why it was used and if it was used on a student with disabilities.

The bill has passed the legislature, but hasn’t been signed by the Governor.

“This bill adds an extra layer of protect especially for special education students in that every instance must be documented in order to secure the safety of each student,” Liner said.

Liner explained that while not all schools in the Hamilton County District use corporal punishment, some do use it as an option for discipline with parental approval.

Another proposed state bill bans the spanking of children with disabilities.

That bill is still in the legislature and has passed the House.