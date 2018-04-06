Previewing the Bradley County 48 Hours mystery airing Saturday

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) The Marsha Brantley case has kept people talking in Bradley County for a few years.

Did Marsha’s husband really kill her or did she just take off as he says?

The mystery even drew CBS’s 48 Hours to town.

They were here on the eve of Donnie Brantley’s trial, when, once again, prosecutors decided they didn’t have enough evidence to proceed.

On Friday, we talked to CBS reporter Peter Van Sant about what he learned about the case.

His report airs Saturday night at 10PM right here on News 12 Now.