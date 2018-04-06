Largest illegal immigrant roundup in a decade in Tennessee

MORRISTOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – Government agencies carried out the largest workplace immigration raid in Tennessee in a decade on Thursday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) agents, along with agents with Homeland Security Investigations, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation Division and the Tennessee Highway Patrol all raided Southeastern Provision in Hamblen County.

- Advertisement -

They say the arrested 97 people at the meat packing plant “who may be subject to removal from the United States.”

Most were taken into custody, including ten who face criminal charges.

They took more than a hundred people in vans to a staging area at a local National Guard Armory.

Related Article: Collegedale crews share the secret to clear roads

The Tennessee Immigration Coalition is trying to help the families left behind.

“Many, many families here whose fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters have now been ripped away and sent to another state that they have enough food to eat, that they have somewhere safe to go, that their kids have access to mental health counseling. Many people in this community want to help and show their support for these families”