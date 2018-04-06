Grand Jury indicted Marion man in New Year’s shooting

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – A 61-year-old Marion County man was arrested earlier this week in the New Year’s Day shooting of Brandon Shrum.

Johnny Watts is being charged with reckless homicide.

Back in January, Sheriff “Bo” Burnett said no charges were expected to be filed because it appeared to be a case of self defense.

Shrum had gone to Watts’ home around 10 o’clock at night, and was beating on the walls of the house with a shovel, and making threats.

Watts is believe to have gone outside and shot Shrum.

The sheriff said there was bad blood between Watts and Shrum for some time.

Watts is expected to appear in Court on April 16