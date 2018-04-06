Georgia Offense Moves On This Spring Without Stud Running Backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel

Georgia topped the SEC in rushing last year thanks to senior running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Now that both of those studs are gone, will Georgia’s offense be different next season? Quarterback Jake Fromm isn’t sure yet.

Said Fromm:”You know at the end of the day we are going to do what the offense needs to do to throw up points. We still don’t know what that is yet. We’re still early in spring ball. We are going to find out. Hopefully we can do whatever we can to put points up on the board.”

Reporter:”Do you think more of the offense can go on your right arm?”

Fromm:”You know absolutely.We’re going to kind of. Still kind of do it. Still throw it around. But at the end of the day, we’re just going to have to see how spring kind of goes out and see how it unfolds.”

Fromm threw for over 2,000 yards in his freshman season.