Firefighters rescue dog from smoky home

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Fire investigators believe that improperly discarded cigarette butts led to a house fire this morning on Tunnel Boulevard.

It happened around 11 AM in the 1900 block.

Firefighters got a report that the female resident may still be inside.

Light smoke was coming from under the house.

They went inside and rescued the occupants pet dog.

But the resident was away from home at the time.

Firefighters eventually located the fire in a crawl space under the home and quickly put it out.